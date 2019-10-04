LECLAIR, Joseph Kenneth Ken peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was a veteran of the Armed Forces, born in North Rustico, aged 76. Ken is survived by his wife Cecelia LeClair (nee McNeill); his step-children: Andrea (Jeff), Paula, Rachael and Brad (Elaine); grandchildren: Laura, Justin, Luke, Brandon, Tyler; his children: Christy (Pete), Kelley, Joanne (Brian) and Kenny (Terri-Lynn); grandchildren: Samantha, Maxwell, Samuel, Alex, Kyla and James; and great grandchildren: Asher, Damien, Daniel, Charlie and Claudia Marie. He is also survived by his brothers, Michael (Carolyn) and Roger (Christine); sisters, Diana (George) and Patricia (Art); and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, North Rustico, on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 12:30 - 1:45 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. Interment in Stella Maris Cemetery. No flowers by personal request. If so desired, donations in Ken’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the QEH Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Central Queen’s Funeral Home, New Glasgow.
