LECLAIR, Walter At the Halifax Infirmary on Saturday November 2, 2019 of Walter LeClair formerly of Clinton aged 77 years. Born in Halifax, NS, April 14, 1942 son of the late George LeClair and Marie (Gallant) Doucette and Bob and Evelyn Fitzgerald. Husband of the late Elizabeth (Liz) LeClair. Father of Gordie (Cathi), Michael (Cindy), Diane (George) McNeill, Scott (Rhonda) and Trevor (Tanya). Special Friend of Adrienne Ferrish. Grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Brother of Diana (Howard) Spears, Ruby MacInnis, Linda (Rick) Keating, Jean Bellefontaine, Susan Fitzgerald (John Jordan), Ducky (Carol) Fitzgerald, Bucky (Cindy) Fitzgerald, Clyde (Evelyn) Fitzgerald, Rocky (Betty) Fitzgerald, Clyde (Evelyn) Fitzgerald, Barry (Wanda) Fitzgerald, Wade Fitzgerald, and Carman Fitzgerald. Brother-in-law of Linda (John) Bouchard, Mary Perry (Dwight), Bonnie (Gar) Gillis, Allison (Carla) Gallant, Jennifer Gallant (Fred), Debbie Walker, Donnie (Sandra) Gallant, Wendy (Ray) Silliker, Wayne (Bev) Gallant, Kent (Sharon) Gallant and George MacRoberts. Predeceased by his father and mother-in-law Ivan Gallant and Margaret (Doiron) Gallant, sister in law Carol MacRoberts and brothers-in-law Joseph Gallant, Dave Walker, and Pumper Bellefontaine. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Wednesday evening from 6 - 9 p.m. Funeral Thursday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment in St. Anne’s Cemetery Hope River. If so desired contributions may be made to the IWK Health Centre Foundation. The funeral will be available to watch live on the funeral home website on the day of the service by following the link on the death notice. www.davisonfh.com
