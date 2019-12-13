Leo Gallant

GALLANT, Leona Marie 1936-2019 The death occurred peacefully, at the palliative care unit of the Western Hospital, Alberton, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, with her loving family by her side, of Leona Marie Gallant, of Alberton and formerly of Piusville, age 83 years. Born at Howlan on March 22, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Annie (nee Arsenault) Arsenault. Loving mother to Juanita (deceased), Allan McBain of O'Leary, Judy (Muncey) Gallant of Piusville, Joanne (Nelson) Gallant of Summerside, Larry (Beverley) Gallant of Saint John, NB, and Tracy (Michael) McNeill of Elmsdale. She will be sadly missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Grace Blanchard and Judy Milligan, both of O'Leary. She is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosie Arsenault of Bloomfield, Lorraine Arsenault of Wellington, Emily Arenault of Summerside, Marjorie Arsenault of Summerside, Theresa Gallant of Alberton, Peter (Aldona) Gallant of O'Leary, Merina Barclay of Calgary, Frank (Joanne) Gallant of Toronto, Elmer (Florence) Gallant of Saint John, NB, Shirley (Norman) Myers of Toronto, and Theresa Martin of Tignish. She was predeceased by her first husband, Clarence Joseph Gallant, on December 25, 1969, and her second husband, Alban Joseph Gallant in February 13, 1997. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Joan Blanchard, Clifford, Ivan, George, Lyman, Lorne, Milton, Muncey, Bernard, Allan, Kenny and Eileen (in infancy)and by brother and sisters in Law, Rev. Lawrence Gallant, Delia Gallant Palma Allain. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton. Visiting hours Friday, December 13, 2019, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday morning, December 14, 2019, from St. Anthony's Church, Woodstock, for funeral mass at 10:00 a.m., Rev. Danny Wilson officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorials to the Palliative Care Unit of the Western Hospital, Alberton or to St. Anthony's Restoration Fund would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
