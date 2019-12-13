Leo MacDonald

MACDONALD, Leo Phillip The death occurred on December 11, 2019, at home, of Leo Phillip MacDonald, aged 82 years. Loving husband to Bernadette (nee Kennific), and father to Anna Marie Drake, Donna Heron (Brian), Kenny MacDonald (Maxine), and Edie Kelly (Brian); grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Also survived by brother, Joe MacDonald “Bomber”; and sister, Helen Meredith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene Kennific, Jerry Kennific, Rose Doucette and Leitha MacDougall; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Charles and Edith MacDonald, brothers, Ivan, Barney, Arthur, Linus and Walter; his sister, Mary; and numerous members of the Kennific family. Resting at St. Theresa, The Little Flower Roman Catholic Church, Morell, for visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral mass to be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the church at 2:00 p.m. Interment in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be made to northshorefuneralhome.ca Funeral arrangements entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell.
