MACDONALD, Leo The death occurred on December 11, 2019, at home, of Leo Phillip MacDonald, aged 82 years. Funeral mass to be held today, December 14, 2019 at St. Theresa, The Little Flower Roman Catholic Church, Morell at 2:00 p.m. Interment in the parish cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell.
We’re committed to keeping our readers informed
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Auditor General not licensed to conduct audits
- Bevan-Baker ditches smart for unseemly
- Clerk defends hiring of new Auditor General
- ‘We did it’ Westisle 2020 graduates rise above non-traditional final year to receive diplomas
- Rotary Gold Mine to return July 6th
- Learning black pride among white peers- Brady Chaisson reflects on being stereotyped in his youth
- McCabe, Jack W.
- Georgetown Provincial Court June 18, 2020
- Thaddeus Peardon
- I like to call it a grey area
Commented