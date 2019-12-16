We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

MACDONALD, Leo The death occurred on December 11, 2019, at home, of Leo Phillip MacDonald, aged 82 years. Funeral mass to be held today, December 14, 2019 at St. Theresa, The Little Flower Roman Catholic Church, Morell at 2:00 p.m. Interment in the parish cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell.

