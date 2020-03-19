MCQUAID, Leo The death occurred at his residence in Charlottetown on March 16th, 2020 of Leo McQuaid in his 89th year. Survived by his wife Jenny (O’Hanley), daughters Ellen McQuaid (Robin Roache) and Jennifer Garrity (Steven), grandchildren Emma McQuaid, Anna, Olivia and Liam Garrity and step-grandchildren Shannon and Tristan Roache. Also survived by siblings Sister Eleanor (CND), Reg (Joan), Bertha Kenny, Helen, Mary Wallace, Patti Puiia (Joe), Gerry (Marilyn), and Hughie (Jane), sister-in-law Evelyn (Steve), brother-in-law Leonard O’Hanley (Isabel), and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Herb and Mary (MacAulay) McQuaid, brother Steve, brothers-in-law Jim Kenny, Bruce Wallace; Elmer (Bernice), Frank, Wally (Rita), John Joe (Dorothy), and Danny, sisters-in-law Mildred (Aeneas), Mary (Hubert), Helen (Gussie), Maud (Jimmy), and Peggy (John) (all Mc/MacDonalds). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Burial and Celebration of Life dates to be determined. Interment in St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Fund. www.belvederefh.com
