MURRAY, Leo Eugene Augustine The death occurred at his late residence on Saturday, November 30, 2019 of Leo Murray of Charlottetown, age 62 years. Loving husband of the late Linda Bambrick and special friend of Lori Jones. Father of Sasha Murray and P.J. Bambrick and grandfather of Calli. Brother of Mike and Ralph (Linda) Murray. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Marguerite, and siblings Anita, Peter Jr., Myrna and Paul. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Thursday at 12 noon. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m. Family flowers only, however if so desired, memorials to the PEI Humane Society or Children’s Wish Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
Commented