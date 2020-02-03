PENNY, Lewis B. At the Kings County Memorial Hospital, the passing of Lewis B. Penny of Beach Point, devoted husband of 56 years to Esther (MacLeod) Penny occurred on Saturday, February 1, 2020 with family by his side. Born September 5, 1943, he was the son of the late Curt and Nora (Herring) Penny. Besides his wife, Lewis is survived by his loving children, Cindy Vanneste (Rick), Paul Penny (Teresa) and Donna Penny (Max Young); Cherished grandchildren Afton Murphy (Chad), Patrick Vanneste, Chris Penny and Taylor MacNeill (Tyler); great grandchildren Neala Murphy, Xander Murphy and Grace MacNeil; brother Roy Penny (Phyllis); sisters, Clara MacQuarrie (David) and Cora Johnston (Ronald). Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home with visiting on Monday, February 3rd from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral Service to take place in the Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday February 4, at 2:00 pm. Interment to take place in the Murray Harbour Cemetery. Donations to the Children’s Wish Foundation or Kings County Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. www.fergusonlogan.com
