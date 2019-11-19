GLENISTER, Lilian Melinda "Lin" Peacefully at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Thursday, November 14, 2019 of Lilian Melinda "Lin" Glenister (nee Doiron) of Stratford. Lin was born in Rustico, but moved to Charlottetown at an early age. She attended St. Joseph’s convent and Prince of Wales College. On completion of her education, she lived in Toronto for a number of years. In 1970, she moved to North Vancouver with her son, Colin. Being an "outdoor" girl, Lin spent countless hours walking/hiking the North Shore Mountains, the parks, beaches, and canyons. She retired in 2000 (after many years spent in the accounting field) and returned to PEI. She purchased a property in Stratford, which she loved and cared for diligently. She could be seen any day, cutting grass, pruning bushes, raking leaves, painting the fence, shovelling snow - and attending to all chores relating to home ownership. She earned the nickname "The Walker" and walked daily - rain, snow, or sunshine. She particularly loved walking early in the morning when no one else was about, "Just me and God." Lin took up bridge and made countless friends at the various clubs. She joined the Mayflower Seniors, always volunteering and helping in any capacity. She especially looked forward to her Monday morning Craft Group and having breakfast on Saturday morning with her special lady friends. Lin was predeceased by her precious son, Colin, in 2019, by his father, Jack, by her parents, Peter and Lily Doiron, and by her brothers, Melvin, Clayton, and Bill Doiron - her sisters, Dot Malcom, Marie Kostal, Audrey Reid, and Noreen Doiron. She is survived by brothers, Eddie (Nassy), Rollie (Madeline), Lloyd (Brenda - dec.), Alan "Sam" and Ken "Frenchie."; sisters, Joan Blacquiere (Herb) and Joyce Aimers (Brian). As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or funeral service by personal request. Donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Her arrangements were entrusted to the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
