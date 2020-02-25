MACLEOD, Lincoln Lowell Lincoln Lowell MacLeod died in the Palliative Care Unit of the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow, on 22 February 2020. Born in Cape Bear PEI, 15 March 1936 to the late Emerson and Irene (Adams) MacLeod. As the oldest of seven siblings, he worked closely with his father in the commercial inshore fishery, starting at a young age. He attended school in Beach Point and went on to Prince of Wales College in Charlottetown and Dalhousie University obtaining a BSc in 1962 and an MES later in his career. As a summer student, he worked for the Fisheries Research Board, St. Andrews NB on offshore draggers throughout Atlantic Canadian waters. At graduation he continued for the Fisheries Research Board. In 1964 he accepted a position at the Ellerslie PEI Biological Station with work on native oysters and quahogs. In the fall of 1966, he accepted a position with the Nova Scotia Dept of Fisheries, Resource Development Devision at the Pictou Fisheries School and Aquaculture development, in one form or another, became his life’s work. He also worked for a short time with Nova Scotia Newstart in Yarmouth with emphasis on training young people for the fishing industry. He returned to Nova Scotia Department of Fisheries in Pictou and began reviewing sites for building a possible oyster hatchery which was built and operated in Ostrea Lake, Musquodoboit Harbour where they also worked on the development of off-bottom culture of blue mussels. The creation of a mussel growing platform for Stuart MacPhail was an achievement. Later he became Director of Aquaculture and Inland Fisheries for Nova Scotia until his retirement. He was a member of several shellfish associations and government committees. He was heavily involved in the development of the Aquaculture Act in Nova Scotia of which he was justly proud. Linc was involved in many sports - hockey, softball, speed skating - as a participant and later as a coach and as a builder with District 13 Minor Hockey. He enjoyed being an active member with the Thorburn Oldtimers Hockey Club and had some scars to brag about. Golf buddies Gerald and Paul MacLellan were special to him and their times together on various courses were cherished. When he retired, he enjoyed woodworking in his shop. He loved walking on Big Island Beach and watching the shore birds particularly whimbrels. He waited for spring and the beginning of fishing season especially in Lower Barneys River where he made some good friends and loved standing there for hours listening to the sounds of spring - especially the willets and frogs. He always enjoyed talking with neighbors and friends especially with his walking buddies Don McKay and Bill Kyle, both now also gone. He loved nature and worried about the future of our planet; he loved all kinds of music and the newspaper crossword puzzles. Linc is survived by his wife Karen (MacDonald) and daughters Kit (Thorburn) and Sarah (Ottawa) and the joy of his life, grandson Callum MacLeod (Ottawa). Always a lover of animals, his dog-friend Bob and cat-friend Dini were his special critters. He is also survived by his siblings in PEI - George (Vera), John (Maureen), Carole (Ken), Brenda (Finley) and sister-in-law Elaine and many nieces and nephews. Also by brother-in-law Lowell (Joyce) MacDonald, Naples. He was predeceased by sister Thelma and brother Kevin. Cremation has taken place and as per his request there will be no visitation or service. His ashes will be scattered by his immediate family at places he specified - probably later in the summertime. We would like to thank many special medical people - Drs Winston Makhan, Raid Sharbaaf, Anne Kwasnik and many others through these later years. Most important to Linc, has been NP Marla MacDonald of the Westville Medical Clinic - her help and support through the last five years of his life has been outstanding. The care he received in the Palliative Care Unit of the Aberdeen Hospital was wonderful - everyone displayed amazing skill and patience and empathy. We thank them. And Linc gave a thanks to everyone who entered his room to help including Fergus the therapy dog who licked his hand. To honour his memory, perhaps be a little kinder to people, pets and to this planet Earth. And if you wish to make a donation it could be to your favourite charity or to the Aberdeen Palliative Care Society ? Aberdeen Hospital. www.angusfuneralhomes.com
