ARSENAULT, Linda Anne Peacefully , with family by her side, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 of Linda Arsenault of Charlottetown, age 72 years. Beloved wife of the late Reg Arsenault and dear mother of Darin (Lyndsay), Debby (Billy) Kays and David (Kristy). Also survived by four loving grandchildren Benjamin, Isaac, Sophie and Owen; brothers, Bobby (Margaret) Arsenault, David (Faye) Arsenault and her sister, Gail (Harvey) Butler. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Mary Josephine (nee Gallant) Arsenault; sisters and brothers, Gloria, Patsy, Ian and Ivan. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Tuesday, January 14th, then transferred to St. Dunstan Basilica for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours on Monday 3 - 7 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation (PEI). Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
