Linda Barnes

BARNES, Linda The death occurred at Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Saturday, November 16, 2019 of Linda Mary Barnes of Birch Hill and New Annan aged 71, beloved spouse of Doug Cope. Linda was born in Toronto, Ontario on May 8, 1948, daughter of the late Bill and Ethel Ward. Loving mother to Jennifer (Stefan) Woronko and Jessica Barnes (Bryce Burley) all of Toronto. Dear sister to Margaret Ward (Frank), Toronto, ON and sister in law to Donna Cope (Paul Mason), Georgina, ON. Linda was a retired kindergarten teacher from Toronto who had a passion for her students and their families. Resting at Ferguson Tyne Valley Funeral Chapel with visitation on Wednesday from 2-4p.m. No funeral by personal request. In memory of Linda, please purchase a bulb or a string of bulbs in support of the Lights For Life Campaign at Prince County Hospital Foundation.
