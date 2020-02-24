MCQUAID, Lisa Anne The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 of Lisa McQuaid of Charlottetown, age 52 years. Beloved daughter of the late Donald & Myrna (nee Murray) McQuaid and dear sister of Gary (Jo-Ann), Laura Lee and Melissa (Jeff). She was predeceased by her grandparents Peter & Marguerite Murray, John & Clara McQuaid and her brother, John. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home for visitation on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. The Funeral Mass and interment will be held at a later date in Toronto, Ontario. Family flowers only, memorial contributions may be made to the Langille House. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
