LLEWELLYN, E. Jean With Saddened and heavy hearts, the family announces the passing of E. Jean Llewellyn age 90 of Gaspereaux, wife of the late Stanley Llewellyn, on Monday, October 14, 2019, due to a motor vehicle accident. Born in Montague, May 22, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Bertha (Riley) Graham. Jean is survived by her sons David Llewellyn (Karen Larkin) and Kevin Llewellyn (Cindy Ferguson); cherished grandchildren, Jenalee Hicken (Jonathan Mullaly) Tyler Larkin (Katelyn Byrne), Lucas Larkin; great grandchildren Cameron Mullaly and Saylor Larkin; sister Doreen Holman; brothers, Jamie Graham and Robert Graham (Marion); sister-law Louise Graham. Predeceased by sisters, Anna Campbell (husband Jack deceased), Lorraine Heymann (husband Heinze deceased); brothers, Bruce Graham and sister Joyce Graham. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home, with visiting on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 8 pm. Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday, October 23, at 11:00 am at the WellSpring Presbyterian Church. Interment to take place in the Murray Harbour North Cemetery. Immediate family flowers only. Donations to the Murray Harbour North Cemetery or the Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Eastern Star Service to be held on Tuesday, 3:30 pm, at the Funeral Home.
