October 13th, 1941 - September 27th, 2020
The death of Llona Jean Court (nee Peters) occurred suddenly at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, September 27, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late George and Nellie (Brady) Peters of Winsloe, PEI. Llona is the mother of Bonnie Mitchell (Douglas) of Mount Stewart and Donna Court of Charlottetown. Loving grandmother of Christine Dougan (Robert), Holly Proctor and great grandmother of Addison and Gavin Dougan. Also lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews, as well as many friends that were all so good to her; especially George, Marlene and Betty. Llona was the sister of Jack Peters (Beulah) and Earl Peters (Auldene) of Charlottetown. Sister-in-law of Lloyd Molyneaux. Llona was predeceased by her husband Everett Court, her longtime friend Paul Warren (Charlottetown), her sister Marlene Olga Molyneaux and her baby sister Betty Wanda in infancy. Llona spent many hours knitting mitts, hats and afghans for anyone that needed something warm made with love. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by request. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada (PEI). Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
