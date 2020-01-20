NOONAN, Lloyd Douglas Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 of Lloyd Noonan of Charlottetown age 71 years. Beloved husband of Dianne (nee Martin) and dear father of Alana Noonan and John Toto.Lloyd is also survived by two loving grandchildren, Ethan and Naomi Noonan, his sister Liz (Ian) Quigley, brother Delmar (Cheryl) Noonan, sisters-in-law Kay Noonan, Phyllis Reid, brother -in-law Con Wood and aunt Nora Noonan. Lloyd will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Beatrice and Walter Noonan, twin sister Jean Wood, sister Bernice Bell, brothers Morley and Vernon Noonan. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home for visiting hours on Monday, January 20th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 21st with funeral mass from the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer at 10:00 a.m. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada (PEI) or the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
