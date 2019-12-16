PALMER, Lloyd Jr. We are saddened to announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle, Lloyd Palmer Jr at the age of 57 years. Lloyd is survived by his parents, Lloyd and Marion Palmer, Rice Point, PEI. Sisters Meredith (David Farrar) Halifax, Patty (Neil Cutcliffe) Santa Barbara and Tammy (Hugh Hall) Toronto. He was dearly loved by his nieces and nephews. Amy and Maryn Walzak; Newt, Tate and Elly Cutcliffe and Tori Palmer- Hall. Lloyd was born in Pictou, NS on July 3, 1962. He lived in Lyons Brook, NS and Truro, NS for his early years until the family moved to PEI in 1970. He was raised on a horse farm in Bunbury, PEI, where he developed his love for horses. He later became a trainer and driver for Standardbred race horses in Pompano, Fla and Montreal, Que. In his early years, he was an avid sportsman playing hockey, football and golf. Lloyd graduated from Colonel Gray High School in 1981 where he was a member of the varsity football team. His true love was golf. He was a junior at Belvedere when he first developed his natural swing and low scores. He loved teaching his sisters and nieces and nephews how to play (and compete!!). He loved organizing the family Rice Point Invitational golf tournament every summer and took pride in handing out the awards. Lloyd was loved by all who knew him and his infectious laugh will live on forever in our hearts. The family would like to extend their thanks to all of Lloyd’s friends over the years for their love and support especially Ross (Bucky) Buchanan, Allan McGuirk and Robbie McGregor. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday at 1:30 pm. Visitation Monday 4-7 pm. At the family’s request please no flowers. Donations to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. www.belvederefh.com
