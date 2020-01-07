Lloyd Robertson

ROBERTSON, Lloyd R. Peacefully with family by his side at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, January 4, 2020 of Lloyd R. Robertson of Charlottetown, age 91. Dear father of Elaine Perry and Wilfred Robertson. Grandfather of Carol Richard, John (Emily) Perry, Bethany (Jarrod) Vessey, Kara Robertson (Justin) and ten great grandchildren: Douglas Perry, Brandon O’Grady, Bailey O’Grady, Matthew Perry, Charlie Robertson, Nolan Vessey, Ricky Robertson, Billy Vessey, J.J. Robertson and Aurora Robertson. Dear friend of Doris Robertson and Don (Barb) Webster. Predeceased by his parents, Charles and Ora Robertson, siblings Reg, Vic, Bud, Helen and Annie. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place at Trinity United Church on Tuesday, January 7 at 1:00 pm. Interment later in the Mount Stewart People’s Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to Trinity United Church would be appreciated. www.belvederfh.com
