June 3rd, 1943 - May 18th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, May 18, 2020 of Lloyd “Thomas” MacPherson of Cornwall, age 76 years. Beloved husband of Mary (Whitlock). Dear father of Duane (Shelly), Steven, Sarah and chosen daughter Sydney Dupuis. Loving grandfather of Kaitlin Newson, Cody Newson, Ryan MacPherson, Bethany Naugle, Emma Naugle and David Dupuis. Predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Helen MacPherson. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private family visitation will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Canadian Cancer Society.
