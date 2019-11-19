LONGAPHIE, Howard Michael The death occurred peacefully with family by his side at the Souris Hospital on Friday, November 15, 2019 of Howard Michael Longaphie age 87 years and formerly of Little Harbour, PE. Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen (nee MacDonald). He was a dear father to Allan (Carol), Michael (Kimberly) and Robert. Loving Grampie to Melanie Cormier. Survived by his sister Dorothy MacDonald (Ernie) and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Howard and Marie (nee Miller), daughter Darlene, son Melvin Longaphie and siblings Hudson, Elmer, Reggie, Charlie, George, Henry, Albert, Edgar, William, James, Lloyd, Elizabeth, Mary and Hilda Longaphie. A visitation will take place at Dingwell Funeral Home on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5-8pm. Funeral service to be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment to follow in the St. Mary’s church cemetery. If so desired, donations in memory of Howard can be made to the Souris Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
