GRIFFIN, Loretta Margaret Peacefully at the Garden Home on Friday, December 6, 2019 Loretta Margaret Griffin (nee Murnaghan) of Charlottetown, age 75 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her siblings - Eugene, Beatrice and Leonard Murnaghan, Marlene Doiron, Genevieve Walker (Preston), Helen Panchuk (Robert), Tom Murnaghan (Cathy), Leo Murnaghan, Barb Hennigar (Kevin) and Cecil Murnaghan (Terry). Loretta will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Andrew and Mary (Doyle) Murnaghan; brothers - Freddie and Kenny Murnaghan, Infant brothers - William and Patrick Murnaghan; brother-in-law Earl Doiron and sister-in-laws Betty and Cindy Murnaghan. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, 2 Hollis Ave., Stratford for visitation Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Church, Fort Augustus at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of PEI. www.hillsborofh.ca
