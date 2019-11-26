Lorin Mair

MAIR, Lorin George M. Lorin George M. Mair (91 years), son of Bartlett Mair and Laura H. Yorston, born Jan. 29. 1928, in Georgetown, P.E.I., the last of a family of six, died on Nov. 20th at Whisperwood Villa, Charlottetown. Lorin attended Georgetown High School; Prince of Wales College, Charlottetown and Mount Allison University. For Lorin, teaching was his life. He taught on PEI, in Alberta and in Mexico for many years. Lorin is preceded in death by his father, Bartlett, and his mother, Laura as well as his sister, Beatrice and his brothers, Nathan (Vi), James (Laura), Stillman "Tim" (Margaret), and Stirling. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Joan (Stirling). Also left to mourn are his nephews Timothy Mair (Dorothy Macdonald) and Bart Mair (Lisa); his nieces Krishna Golas (Nathan), Therese Mair, Elizabeth Mair Grant (Nick), Jana Lillies (Darren) and Lisa Avolice (Sal) as well as many great nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral home. A memorial and interment service will be held at a later date. He will be interred in St. David's United Church Cemetery, Georgetown. Memorial donations to St. David's United Church Cemetery in Georgetown would be much appreciated. www.hillsborofh.ca
