BAKER, Lorna The death occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on January 14, 2020 of Lorna Baker of Charlottetown, aged 56. Survived by her siblings Bob Baker (Suzanne), Bedford NS; Deb Martin (Allen), Riverton NS; Doug Baker (Arlene), Braodway NS;, and Gwen MacDonald (Rod), Morell PE; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Predeceased by her parents, Aldon and Vivian Baker, Morell PE. No visitation or funeral by personal request. Interment at West St. Peters cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial donations in Lorna’s memory may be sent directly to PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to northshorefuneralhome.ca Arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell.
