CAIRNS, Lorna The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, of Lorna Cairns, of Summerside East, aged 79 years. Born in North Bedeque, she was the daughter of the late Lorne and Jean (Callbeck) MacCaull. Survived by her husband Benjamin “Benny” Cairns; son Roy (Anne) Cairns; daughter Heather Cairns-Gallant (C.J. Gallant); grandchildren Ben Cairns (Lacey Blinn), Chris Cairns (Rebecca Singh), Mikala Gallant-Snively (Robert Snively) and Hannah Gallant (Carson Trainor); great-grandson Benny Trainor; and by her sister Adele (Brenton) Gardiner. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. No visiting hours or funeral service by personal request. Interment later in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. Memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of PEI would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
