MELANSON, Lorna “Joan” At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, December 7, 2019 of Lorna “Joan” Melanson, Charlottetown, age 81 years. Survived by her brother Ted Erickson of Kamloops, B.C. and his wife Ev; son, Glen (wife Jennifer Taylor); daughter Margo (Drake) and grandsons Benjamin and William. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Daryl and daughter, Lynn. Joan volunteered at the Habitat for Humanity Restore, QEH Women's Auxiliary Royal Pantry, Special Olympics Bowling, and PEI Citizen Advocacy. She was a member of the congregation at West River United Church in Cornwall, serving on its Outreach and Hospitality Committee; belonged to the United Church Women, and helped organize its annual 10,000 Villages Christmas sale. In Winnipeg, she served on the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Committee, the North End Community Ministry, the AIDS Shelter Coalition, Project Ploughshares, Winnipeg Presbytery and regularly volunteered for the Christmas Cheer Board. With Habitat for Humanity she helped build homes in Winnipeg, El Salvador, and Prince Edward Island. No visitation by request. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at West River United Church in Cornwall on Saturday, December 14 at 3 p.m. Her remains will be interred with those of her parents in Winnipeg at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or the West River United Church Mission and Service Fund.
Commented