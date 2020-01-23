GAY, Lorne Harold Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, January 19, 2020, of Lorne Harold Gay of Johnston's River, age 66 years. Beloved husband of Donna (Duffy) Gay and loving father of Amanda Gay (Jody MacDonald). Lorne is survived by his father - Earl Gay; brothers - Robert Gay (Cheryl), Gordon Gay (Sharon), Vernon Gay and Larry Gay and sister - Dora Ann Gallant. He was predeceased by his mother - Marion (MacKenzie) Gay; sister - Betty MacKenzie; brothers - Austin Gay and Charlie Gay and brother-in-law - David Gallant. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, 2 Hollis Ave., Stratford for visitation on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, Fort Augustus at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held later at St. Patrick's Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to St. Patrick's Cemetery Fund would be appreciated.
