HARDY, Lorne After a battle with COPD, Lorne Hardy passed away at age 85 at Oshawa Hospital on Dec 28,2019. Pre-deceased by first wife, Vicky (nee Visser) and by parents, Thomas and Ola (nee Matthews) Hardy and brother Roy (Mary Ellen). Survived by brother, Preston (Helen), and sisters, Lois (Lawrence) MacWilliams, Palma (Victor) Goulbourne, Mary (Carl deceased) Rogers, Faye Lines, Goldie (Robert) Alexander, Donna (Vernon) Cameron, Connie (John) Rolland and families. Missed by wife Carol Hardy. Father of Bonnie (Richard) Beth, Gord (Jennifer) Hardy and Lorne Jr (Shannon) Hardy. Along with many grandchildren. Employed 30 years at GM. Funeral to be held at Newcastle Funeral Home, Monday January 6th, 2020 at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Orno, Ontario.
