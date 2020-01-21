Lorne Platts

PLATTS, Lorne Newsome The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, of Lorne Newsome Platts, of Albany, aged 79 years. Born in Summerside, he was the son of the late Fred and Marjorie (MacNeill) Platts. Survived by his wife Wave (Reeves) Platts; children Darrell (Judy) Platts, Dana (Karen) Platts, Lisa (Brad) MacIsaac and Lori (Kenny) Mayne; grandchildren Shelby, Chelsey, Brendan, Tanner, Jade, Joel, Jory, Marshall, Sawyer, Branson, Courtney, Jamie and Whitney; great-grandchildren Liam, Brier, Ellie and Brynlee; brother Hilton (Margaret) Platts; sisters-in-law Phyllis (Sydney) Green and Kay (Junior) Baglole; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Friday, then to Bedeque United Church, Bedeque, for funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment later in the Searletown Cemetery, Searletown. Visiting hours Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Memorial donations to Searletown Cemetery or a charity of choice would be appreciated. Brethren of Mount Moriah Lodge #15, will hold a Masonic Memorial Service at the funeral home Thursday at 8:00 p.m. www.moase.ca
