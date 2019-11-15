BOYCHUCK, Lorraine The death occurred in Montreal on Nov 11 of Lorraine Boychuck (LeClair) formerly of North Rustico age 87, daughter of the late Rodolph and Josephine (Pineau) LeClair. Predeceased by her husband William Boychuck and 11 siblings. Survived by brothers Alban and Armand(Gertrude.) LeClair of North Rustico and one sister Rosella Rossiter of Charlottetown and 2 sisters in law Annah LeClair of Angus Ontario and Yvonne LeClair of North Rustico. Funeral to take place in Montreal on Saturday Nov 16, cremation has taken place, ashes to be interred at St Paul’s Cemetery Sturgeon P.E.I. at a date to be announced. Funeral Service under the direction of Kane Fetterly Funeral Home.
