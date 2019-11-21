MACDONALD-ALCHORN, Ina "Louise" Peacefully surrounded by her family at the Atlantic Baptist Nursing Home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 of Ina “Louise” Alchorn (nee MacDonald, MacKenzie), formerly of Canoe Cove, in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Chester MacDonald and the late Linus Alchorn. Loving mother of Ralph MacDonald (Faye), Patsy Wakelin (Kenny), John MacDonald, Amanda Garnhum (Darren). Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents James and Christine MacKenzie and siblings Cecil (Lynn), Annie Quaife (Delbert), Mary MacPhee (Dan) and Pauline Thomas (Leigh). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where the service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday at 11 am. Interment in Canoe Cove Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 5-8 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.belvederefh.com
