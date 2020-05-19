June 24th, 1934 - May 16th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, May 16, 2020 of Louise Ella MacLean, Charlottetown, age 85 years. Dear mother of Peter (Julie), Tracey Flynn (Bernie), and Cheryl MacLean. Louise is lovingly remembered by her special foster daughter Margaret Provost and by her grandchildren Chelsea MacLean, Spencer MacLean and Nathaniel Flynn. She was the last surviving member of her MacDonald Family. Predeceased by her husband Cyril MacLean, her parents William and May MacCormack (MacDonald) and by her grandchildren Ryan and Robbie Flynn. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid 19, there will be no visitation or memorial service at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation.
