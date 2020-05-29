November 7th, 1934 - May 26th, 2020
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 of Lydia “Sis” Hester Howatt (Sims), Charlottetown, age 85 years. Dear mother of Bill (Sherrie), Robbie (Jill) and Peter (Darlene). Loving grandmother of Emily, Tommy, Patrick, Hope, Robert, Jack, Sam and Ben. Great grandmother of Christina. Sister of Lucie (Sims). Predeceased by her husband Harold “Red” Howatt, her parents Hartle and Margaret (Sutherland) Sims and siblings George, Billy and Libby. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions a funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
