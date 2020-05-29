Lydia "Sis" Hester Howatt

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

November 7th, 1934 - May 26th, 2020

At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 of Lydia “Sis” Hester Howatt (Sims), Charlottetown, age 85 years. Dear mother of Bill (Sherrie), Robbie (Jill) and Peter (Darlene). Loving grandmother of Emily, Tommy, Patrick, Hope, Robert, Jack, Sam and Ben. Great grandmother of Christina. Sister of Lucie (Sims). Predeceased by her husband Harold “Red” Howatt, her parents Hartle and Margaret (Sutherland) Sims and siblings George, Billy and Libby. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions a funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com

Recommended for you