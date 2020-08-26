February 27th, 1946 - August 23rd, 2020
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Sunday, August 23, 2020 of Lynda Clelland, Warren Grove, age 74 years. Special friend of Lloyd Younker. Loving mother of Valerie Smit (Keenan), Dora Patton-Martin (Devon), Lana McGugan (Kevin), Ellen Toye (Steve) and Sherrill Guyomard (Andre). Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Kyle, Danielle (Brad), Kelley, Alexandria, Jacob, Jeff, Jessica, AJ (Kylie), Kyle, Melissa and Brandon. Great grandmother of Aiden. Sister of Marilyn Noye (Reginald) and John Norquay (Anne). Predeceased by her parents William and Janet (Lowe) Norquay. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family service (by invitation only) will be held. Flowers kindly declined. Memorial donations can be made online to the Cancer Society or by cheque to Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
