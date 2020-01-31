Lynn Gallant

GALLANT, Marilyn "Lynn" Marie Gallant, Marilyn “Lynn” Marie, 73 of Brookside formerly of New Waterfordpassed away peacefully January 26, 2020 at the QEII VG Site surrounded by her son and husband after a lengthy illness. Born on March 11, 1946 in New Waterford, she was a daughter of the late James L. and Gertrude (MacGillivray) MacKinnon. Finding a passion in lifelong learning, she attended many educational institutions throughout her life including Mount Saint Vincent Academy, Mount Saint Vincent University, Saint Francis Xavier University, University of New Brunswick and Dalhousie University. She worked in many various occupations including Accounting and Bookkeeping, and most notably her career as a Teacher. Lynn touched the lives of a countless number of students during her time as a teacher, working in various schools across Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. A highlight in her career was her service with the Canadian Armed Forces as a teacher and training designer in the business education program. Retiring from teaching in 1994, Lynn kept herself busy with a passion in craft work, painting, and caring for her family. Never one to stop experiencing new things, she took on new jobs later in life meeting new and exciting friends along the way. On November 3, 1978 Lynn married her loving husband of 41 years Gabriel (Gabe) Gallant. Together they raised their son, Courtney (CJ). With Gabe being a member of the Royal Canadian Navy, he was often deployed, Lynn dedicated her life to showering CJ with love and learning. They spent many days exploring the museums and parks, or an all-time favorite “Mommy Courty Mic Mall” referring to Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth. We cannot forget her passion for animals, where her “best boy” Matt (her Maine Coon/Russian Blue mix) doted after her for belly rubs and nap time “wif him nan”. He too is suffering her loss with us. Lynn was a passionate supporter and advocate who never backed down from a challenge. She loved helping others and worked to improve the lives of those she could. Her presence could fill a room and she drove people to better themselves, to expand beyond their own limits. A lover of music and long drives, Lynn was inspirational to those around her. Her presence will never leave us, her energy will continue to push us further. Her love will continue on forever in our hearts. Lynn was preceded in death by her father the late James L. MacKinnon and her mother, the late Gertrude (MacGillivray) MacKinnon. She is survived by her husband Gabriel, her son Courtney, her sister Judith MacKinnon-MacKenzie (Ken MacKenzie), along with numerous cousins, nephews and a niece. Cremation has taken place under the care of Atlantic Funeral Home, 6552 Bayers Rd., Halifax. Funeral services will be held in late spring in both Halifax and New Waterford, a season Lynn loved. Details will follow in a later publication. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. In keeping with her spirit, hug the ones you love. Online condolences may be made by visiting the Halifax chapel at www.atlanticfuneralhomes.com
