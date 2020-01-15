PARKER, Helen “Lynn” The death occurred peacefully surrounded by her family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, of Lynn Parker (nee MacKinnon), beloved wife of Kenneth Parker, of Hazel Grove, aged 66. She was the loving mother of Dana (Leah); and “adopted” mother of Kimberley Johnston and Jeffrey Haight. She is also survived by her siblings, Sharlene Campbell (Sonny deceased), Evjenia Apostolakas (Nick deceased) and Blair MacKinnon; sisters-in-law, Nancy Horne (Allison) and Beatrice Smallman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lynn was predeceased by her parents, Lawson and Helen (Fall) MacKinnon; sisters, Elsie Russell and Peggy Gallant (Sylvan); and brothers, Russell MacKinnon and Wayne MacKinnon. Resting at Central Queens United Church, Hunter River, for visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:45 p.m. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Valley. If so desired, donations in Lynn’s memory to Hospice P.E.I. or the Red Cross would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Central Queen’s Funeral Home, New Glasgow.
