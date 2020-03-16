Lynne Rodgerson

RODGERSON, Lynne Ann Sherren Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 of Lynn Ann Sherren Rodgerson, age 63, of Stratford, surrounded by the love of her family and with her husband of 37 years by her side. Left to mourn are her husband, Maurice “Moe” Rodgerson, parents The Reverend Douglas and Dorothy Sherren, brothers Michael (Hazel), Truro, NS and Paul (Deborah), Wellington, NS; sisters-in-law Betty (Jimmy) McGee, Marylee Lovegrove (the late Ron), Judy (Willard) MacKinnon; brothers-in-law Joseph (the late Barbara) Rodgerson, Halifax, NS, and Thomas (Patricia) Rodgerson. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Funeral Monday at 11:00 a.m. from St. Peter’s Cathedral. If so desired, memorial donations to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation (Cancer Treatment Centre), PEI Humane Society or Big Brothers-Big Sisters of PEI would be appreciated. In lieu of visitation, please perform a small act of kindness for someone. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
