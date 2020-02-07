M. Ann MacLellan

MACLELLAN, M. Ann With profound sadness the family of Mary Ann Buote MacLellan, age 95 years, announces her peaceful passing on Wednesday February 5, 2020 surrounded by her family at Wedgewood Manor, Summerside, PEI, her home for the past 6 years. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. Born in Morvan, Antigonish County, NS, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family predeceased by her parents, one sister, and five brothers. Also predeceased by her first husband, James Buote ,her second husband, Elmer MacLellan, and two sons, Allan Francis (infancy) and Angus Gerard (2009). After James’ s death in 1967, with four young children to support, Ann took a job as a librarian at the Summerside public library thoroughly enjoying her time serving her community. She was also a long time member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and their CWL group. Until health conditions made it impossible, she was active in the life of the church and its many outreach programs. Ann was passionate about many things. She was a gifted seamstress and quilter, her lifelong advice to her children being “ A job worth doing is worth doing well.” She enjoyed gardening, painting, Celtic music and playing card games with family and friends. Everyone who knew her loved her and will never forget her grace, wit, and charm. She lived by her words and actions each and every day. Ann is survived by her daughter, Cathy Moase (Donald), Riverview NB, two sons, Allan (Kathy), Summerside PEI, Grant, Fredericton NB and daughter-in-law, Sheri, Fredericton. She was dearly loved by her 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandson. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the caregivers at Wedgewood Manor. Your care, compassion, expertise and ability to create a beautiful homey environment for Mom was truly appreciated. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the Davison Funeral Home, Kensington PEI on Saturday from 1-2 p.m, then to St. Paul’s Church Summerside for a funeral mass at 2:30p.m. Interment later in St. Paul’s Cemetery. Donations to the Cancer Society in memory and honor of her family members would be appreciated. Online condolences can be expressed at www.davisonfh.com
