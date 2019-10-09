MACARTHUR, Douglas Eldon The death occurred, at his home, in Northam, of Douglas Eldon MacArthur, aged 67 years, dear husband of Kathy (Yeo) MacArthur. Born in Summerside May 26, 1952, son of Jean (Rayner) and the late R Eldon MacArthur. Loving father to Tammy (Kent) Williams, Freeland; Jody (Lloyd) Kelly, Foxley River; Kevin (Bethany), Summerside; and dear grandfather to Cameron, Taylor, Alexis, Brycen and Rylee and special friend to Molly and Scruffy. Douglas is also survived by his brother Donald (Cindy), Lot 16; brothers and sisters in law Karen MacArthur, Northam; Blair (Colleen) Yeo, Harmony; Sherry (Bob) Paugh, Harmony; Randy (Darlene) Yeo, Northam; Douglas (Wendy) Yeo, Harmony and Kim (Eric) Ford, Mount Pleasant. Predeceased by his father, father and mother in law Herman (Lorna) Yeo, brother in law Steven and sister in law Sandra. Resting at Ferguson Tyne Valley Funeral Chapel with visiting hours Thursday from 4-7 pm. No funeral Service. Interment will be held at a later date in Tyne Valley Presbyterian Cemetery. In memory of Douglas, memorials to PEI Humane Society would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
