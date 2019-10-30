MACDONALD, Donald Augustine At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, October 26, 2019 of Donald A. MacDonald of Blooming Point, PEI. Twin brother and best friend of Charlie MacDonald. He is also survived by his special furry friend Casey; nephews and niece, Shane, Gerald, David, Paul, Mark, Scott and Janine MacDonald. He was predeceased by his parents Basil and Margaret (nee MacPhee) MacDonald; brothers Gerald and Reg MacDonald. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Saturday morning then transferred to St. Bonaventure Church, Tracadie Cross for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in the Parish Cemetery. Visiting hours on Friday from 6 - 9 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bonaventure Church Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Commented