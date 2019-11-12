MACDONALD, Donald Joseph The death occurred suddenly at the Kings County Memorial Hospital, Montague, PE on Saturday, November 9, 2019 of Donald “Donnie Red Hughie” MacDonald age 82 years and formerly of St. Peters Bay, PE. Dear father to Keith (Terri), Wesley (Donelda), Diane (Allan Fogarty) and Bruce. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Sylver, April, Ryan, Crystal, Kyle, Robbie, Jessica and great-grandchildren Rosalie, Ellie, Ruby, Gabby, Gracie, Sasha, Harper and Everly. Survived by his brothers John, Bernard (Jenny) and Wayne and sisters Mary Flynn, Gladys MacPhee (George), Phyllis MacDonald, Barbara O' Hanley, Pauline Carter, Eileen Cameron (Glen) and Donna MacLeod (Peter MacIntyre). Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Mary Jane MacDonald and sister Dorothy O' Hanley. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home, Souris, PE with visiting hours on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 6-9 pm and Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9-10 am. A funeral mass will be held at St. Peters Bay Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. If so desired, donations in memory of Donnie can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
Commented