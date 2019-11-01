MACDONALD, John Wallace The death occurred peacefully with family by his side, at Souris Hospital on October 28, 2019 of John Wallace MacDonald of Perrins in Montague, and formerly of Forest Hill, aged 87. A public committal service will take place at Dundas United Church Cemetery, Dundas, today, October 31, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Immediately following burial there will be a reception with refreshments at the Circle Club in St. Peter’s Bay. All are welcome to attend. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell.
