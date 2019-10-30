MACDONALD, John Wallace The death occurred peacefully with family by his side, at Souris Hospital on October 28, 2019 of John Wallace MacDonald of Perrins in Montague, and formerly of Forest Hill, aged 87. Loving brother of George MacDonald (Edith), Phyllis MacKinnon, Freda Garrett (Merrill) and chosen brother, Murdock Blaxland. Also survived by sister-in-law, Alice MacDonald. Loving uncle to special nephew, George MacKinnon (Dianne); Darlene Gallant (Al), Don MacKinnon (Michelle), Cora-Lee Compton (Donald), Karen Forrester (Graham), Randy MacDonald (Crystal), Kent MacDonald (Debra Lee), Melanie Runighan (Danny), Brenton Garrett, Jody MacDonald (Donna), Jason MacDonald (Christa), and Debbie Trainor (Paul); as well as several grand nieces and nephews; great grand nieces and nephews; and cousins. Predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Marie (nee MacLeod); his brother, Wayne MacDonald; and brother-in-law, Ray MacKinnon. Resting at North Shore Funeral Home, Morell. There will be no visitation or funeral service by personal request. A public committal service will take place at Dundas United Church Cemetery, Dundas, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Immediately following burial there will be a reception with refreshments at the Circle Club in St. Peter’s Bay. All are welcome to attend. At this time, we the family, would like to say a special thanks to Doctor Malone, the staff at Souris Hospital and Perrins in Montague, for their excellent care of Wallace. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell. Online condolences may be made to www.northshorefuneralhome.ca
Commented