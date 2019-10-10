MACDOUGALL, Norman Stanley The death occurred at Community Hospital, O’Leary, on Tuesday October 8th, of Norman Stanley MacDougall, Knutsford, aged 71, beloved husband of Joyce (Gorrill) MacDougall. Born in O’Leary on January 6, 1948, son of the late Vaughn and Ruby (MacIsaac) MacDougall. Loving father to Darren (Amanda), Darcy and dear old Papa to Amelia, Julia, Charlie and Henry. Norman will be missed by brothers and sisters Allan (Jennie) MacDougall, Tignish; Judy MacDougall (Frank Lavandier), Summerside; Heather (Dewis) Cooke, Summerside; Marlene (Pat) O’Brien, Mill River; Spencer (Mary Beth) MacDougall, Kensington and brothers and sisters in law Joan Smallman, Knutsford; Faye Buchanan, O’Leary; Claudette “Click” Stewart (Treena Smith), Chelton; Allan (Judy) Gorrill, O’Leary and Darcy’s 21 year old Cockatiel “ChiChi”. Predeceased by his parents, sister Marguerita in infancy, brothers in law Allan Stewart, James Smallman, Herb (Shirley) Gorrill, father and mother in law Garfield and Doris Gorrill. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visitation on Friday from 11:00a.m.-12:00Noon with the funeral service directly following in the Chapel. Interment following service in Bethel United Cemetery. In memory of Norman, memorials to Bethel United Cemetery would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
