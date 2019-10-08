MacKinnon, Troy The funeral for Troy MacKinnon was held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home to St. Dunstan’s Basilica where the Funeral Mass was celebrated by Reverend Keith Kennific who also delivered the homily. The readings were proclaimed by Joyce White and Zita Cameron. The prayers of intercession were offered by Karen Ross Shepherd. The Funeral Mass was sung by St. Dunstan’s Basilica Church Choir under the direction of organist Leo Marchildon. The cantor was Anne Tingley. They rendered the processional hymn Lord You Search Me, the offertory hymn How Can I Keep From Singing, the communion hymn One Love Released and the recessional hymn Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory. The pallbearers were Brad McVicar, Chris Wonnacott, Carl Wonnacott, Johnny Ross, David Ross and Gord Martin. The interment took place in St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Cemetery, St. Peter’s Bay.
