MACNEILL, Barbara Joan At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the sudden passing of Barbara Joan MacNeill age 83, of Murray Harbour, devoted wife of the late Lauchlin "Lauchie" MacNeill, occurred on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in London, ON, March 29, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Eva Sandercock. Barbara is survived by her children, Gordon (Marion) MacNeill and Darin (Sherri) MacNeill; cherished grandchildren, Amanda, Alyssa, Isabella and Kalon; brother, Ted Flaxman; sisters-in-law Minetta Head and Mazie Flaxman; brother-in-law Herb Glover; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Len Flaxman, Jim Flaxman; sisters, Carole Flaxman and Mary at infancy; brother-in-law William Head; sisters-in-law, June Glover, Marion White (Melvin Deceased), Mildred Nelson (Robert Deceased) and Alice Flaxman. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home with visiting on Tuesday, October 15 from 4 to 7pm. Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday, October 16 at 5:00 pm, from the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to take place in the Murray Harbour Cemetery. Donations to the Murray Harbour Cemetery or the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family.
