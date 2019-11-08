MACPHERSON, Krista Suddenly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 of Krista MacPherson of Charlottetown age 63 years. Daughter of the late George and Edna Donovan. Dear mother of Brody (Tabatha) Josey and Barry MacPherson. Loving Gammie of Jesse (Nikole), Carter, Skyler, Jayden, Jordyn, Jemma and great gammie of Mario, Jacob, Jonah, Nadia, Eva and Isla. Sister of Kordie Donovan (Nancy), Corrine MacDonald (Kenny), Allie Donovan, Larmon Donovan (Amita), Rosalyn "Tiny" O’Brien (Justin), George Donovan and Lorrie Murphy (Dougie). Krista is also sadly missed by her loving boy Jake. She was also predeceased by her sister Wendy and brother Lecky. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home from where the funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 10th at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Lennon House. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Commented