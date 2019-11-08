MACRAE, Joseph Gerald “Jerry” Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the age of 83 . Born in Charlottetown, August 29, 1936 to Albert and Katherine (Katie) MacRae. Beloved husband of Iris (Brennan) for 60 years and loving father of Darren, Ian and Sheila (deceased). Survived by siblings Viola Doyle, Shirley Jorgensen, Daniel and Frank (Ruth). Predeceased by sister Doreen Peters and brother Kenneth. Jerry spent his career in the food business in the Hamilton, Ontario area for many decades and returned to the island after retirement. He will be missed by granddaughters Kaylie and Erin MacRae, numerous nieces and nephews, in-laws and family friends. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 1:00 pm. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visitation Friday 4-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Children’s Wish Foundation. www.belvederefh.com
