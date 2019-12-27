Malcolm Birt

BIRT, Malcolm Clarence At his home on Sunday, December 22, 2019 of Malcolm Clarence Birt, Clyde River, age 59 years. Son of Clarence Birt (Mabel) and Louise Parker (Anderson). Brother of Marvin and Lorna MacEwen (Pernell Perry). Uncle of Craig MacEwen, Matthew Victor and Taylor Jane Birt. Great uncle of Lily and Izzy. Predeceased by his brother Melvin Birt. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 2:30 pm. Visitation Friday 6-9 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society. www.belvederefh.com
Commented