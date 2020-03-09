Margaret Blanchard

BLANCHARD, Margaret Eileen (nee Murphy) Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday ,March 5, 2020 of Margaret Eileen Blanchard (nee Murphy) in her eighty-first year, beloved wife of Kimball Blanchard, mother of Kimberley Anne Lyons (Scott) of Tracadie PEI, and devoted grandmother of Tess and Emmett Lyons and Quest. Eileen was the daughter of Mary Murphy (nee Berrigan) and Emmett Murphy. She and her brother and sister were lovingly raised by their very special Grandaunt Mary Anne (Minnie) Bradley who was the centre of their childhood. Eileen is survived by her brother Paul Murphy, Charlottetown, her sister Madelyn Robbins of Eliot Lake Ontario, her in-laws Linda Blanchard (Jack deceased), Charlottetown, Bill Blanchard (Cathy) Charlottetown, Jim Blanchard (Carolyn Francis) Kensington, and David Blanchard (Marilyn) Charlottetown. She is also survived by special cousins George Berrigan (Janet) Kitchener Ontario, Coleen Maks (Bob) South Rustico, Nancy Seymour, Toronto, Ontario, Debbie Trimble, Orangeville, Ontario, and Joe Vingo, Nelson, British Columbia. She was predeceased by her cousin Mary Vingo of Nelson. Eileen was an avid golfer and curler who especially enjoyed the competitive aspect of both sports. When she returned to the workforce she was a highly esteemed secretary in the Departments of Biology and Psychology at UPEI. She enjoyed playing bridge at the Senior’s Centre at CARI and any card games in other social settings. Eileen is resting at the Hennessey-Cutcliffe Funeral Home where cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation by personal request. The funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer on Monday March 9 at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow in the Jack Blanchard Centre. Donations will be kindly accepted for Palliative Care or a charity of your choice. Special thanks are expressed to Dr. Janet Baker, to the doctors, nurses, and Staff of Units 2 and 4 of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for their wonderful care of Eileen. A special thanks as well to all doctors, nurses, and staff who provided Eileen with care and support over the years in the Cancer Treatment Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. There were many others who provided much appreciated support during this difficult time. A heartfelt thank you to all.
