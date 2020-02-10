Margaret MacKinley

MACKINLEY, Margaret Rose (nee Shaw) Margaret Rose (Shaw) MacKinley of Warren Grove age 80 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Bruce “Buddy” MacKinley and her four daughters, Dawn (Ron Skinner), Laurie (Alan Thompson), Marsha (Darren Ford) and Heather (Dr. Stephen Farmer). Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment later in Argyle Shore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or Argyle Shore Cemetery would be appreciated. Visiting hours Monday from 4 – 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
